Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Robert MacLeod Purchases 18 Shares of Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Robert MacLeod acquired 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,302 ($28.33) per share, with a total value of £414.36 ($509.92).

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 2,304 ($28.35) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,140.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,282.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 17.44. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,614 ($19.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,399 ($41.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 199.20 ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 197.10 ($2.43) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 24172.9983537 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.13 ($0.38) per share. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $24.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.39%.

JMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,400 ($41.84) to GBX 3,500 ($43.07) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,850 ($22.77) to GBX 2,050 ($25.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.38) price objective (up from GBX 1,800 ($22.15)) on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.38) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,525 ($31.07).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

