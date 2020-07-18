$23.20 Million in Sales Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) to report sales of $23.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.10 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $24.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $102.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.90 million to $109.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $108.56 million, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $113.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.17). Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 million.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Capstar Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $204.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.21. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Dennis Bottorff purchased 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,659.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 230,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 51,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

