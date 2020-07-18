Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) Insider Roger McDowell Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) insider Roger McDowell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($14,767.41).
Brand Architekts Group plc has a one year low of GBX 90 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 248.68 ($3.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 122.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 141.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16.
