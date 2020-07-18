Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) Insider Roger McDowell Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) insider Roger McDowell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($14,767.41).

Brand Architekts Group plc has a one year low of GBX 90 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 248.68 ($3.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 122.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 141.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16.

Get Brand Architekts Group alerts:

About Brand Architekts Group

Brand Architekts Group Plc develops, formulates, and supplies personal care and beauty products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers aerosol products, including personal care aerosols, bag on valve systems, and bag in can systems; and bath and body care products, such as body scrubs, body butters/lotions, shower gels, and bath foams.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brand Architekts Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Architekts Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.