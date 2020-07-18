Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Martin Court Buys 7 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court purchased 7 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,944 ($23.92) per share, for a total transaction of £136.08 ($167.46).
Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 16th, Martin Court purchased 6 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,018 ($24.83) per share, for a total transaction of £121.08 ($149.00).
- On Monday, May 18th, Martin Court purchased 6 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,982 ($24.39) per share, for a total transaction of £118.92 ($146.35).
Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,948 ($23.97) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,995.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,119.09. Victrex plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,645 ($20.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,574 ($31.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.36.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.31) target price (down previously from GBX 1,700 ($20.92)) on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Victrex to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,320 ($28.55) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($26.46) to GBX 1,750 ($21.54) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Victrex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,989.55 ($24.48).
Victrex Company Profile
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.
