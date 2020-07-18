Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Martin Court Buys 7 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court purchased 7 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,944 ($23.92) per share, for a total transaction of £136.08 ($167.46).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Martin Court purchased 6 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,018 ($24.83) per share, for a total transaction of £121.08 ($149.00).

On Monday, May 18th, Martin Court purchased 6 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,982 ($24.39) per share, for a total transaction of £118.92 ($146.35).

Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,948 ($23.97) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,995.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,119.09. Victrex plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,645 ($20.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,574 ($31.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Victrex (LON:VCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 47.60 ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Victrex plc will post 13753.131019 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.31) target price (down previously from GBX 1,700 ($20.92)) on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Victrex to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,320 ($28.55) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($26.46) to GBX 1,750 ($21.54) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Victrex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,989.55 ($24.48).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

