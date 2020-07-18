$121.55 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) to report sales of $121.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.20 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $129.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $503.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500.90 million to $506.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $498.15 million, with estimates ranging from $488.00 million to $508.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $24.63 on Friday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

See Also: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.