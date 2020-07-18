First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will report sales of $10.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.90 million and the lowest is $10.70 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $10.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year sales of $44.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.60 million to $44.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $46.20 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $47.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFNW shares. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

In other news, Director Richard M. Riccobono acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,916 shares in the company, valued at $146,745.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph C. Sabin acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,721.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 13.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 25,541 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $8.85 on Friday. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $93.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

