Graham Prothero Acquires 21 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Graham Prothero acquired 21 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 710 ($8.74) per share, for a total transaction of £149.10 ($183.49).

Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 704 ($8.66) on Friday. Vistry Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 503.50 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,491.80 ($18.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 757.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 952.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 7.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 840 ($10.34) to GBX 830 ($10.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.09) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 510 ($6.28) to GBX 710 ($8.74) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vistry Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,381 ($16.99) to GBX 1,170 ($14.40) in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vistry Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,035.90 ($12.75).

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

