Graham Prothero Acquires 21 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Graham Prothero acquired 21 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 710 ($8.74) per share, for a total transaction of £149.10 ($183.49).

Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 704 ($8.66) on Friday. Vistry Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 503.50 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,491.80 ($18.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 757.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 952.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 7.21.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 840 ($10.34) to GBX 830 ($10.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.09) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 510 ($6.28) to GBX 710 ($8.74) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vistry Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,381 ($16.99) to GBX 1,170 ($14.40) in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vistry Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,035.90 ($12.75).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.