$179.73 Million in Sales Expected for First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) to post $179.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.18 million. First Hawaiian posted sales of $194.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $728.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $722.41 million to $735.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $732.08 million, with estimates ranging from $731.95 million to $732.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $187.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.14 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

FHB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela acquired 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,922.30. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 373,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 14.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 8.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

