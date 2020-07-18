Stenprop Ltd (LON:STP) Insider James Beaumont Sells 16,667 Shares of Stock

Stenprop Ltd (LON:STP) insider James Beaumont sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.48), for a total value of £20,000.40 ($24,612.85).

Shares of LON:STP opened at GBX 122 ($1.50) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 116.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 113.30. Stenprop Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 89 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 134 ($1.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $345.19 million and a P/E ratio of 22.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Stenprop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.63%.

