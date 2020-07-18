Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Insider Jennifer Ward Sells 21,368 Shares of Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) insider Jennifer Ward sold 21,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($26.91), for a total transaction of £467,318.16 ($575,090.03).

HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,262 ($27.84) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 47.62. Halma plc has a 12 month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,377 ($29.25). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,280.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a GBX 9.96 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.54. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HLMA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($28.06) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,080 ($25.60)) on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,030 ($24.98) to GBX 2,140 ($26.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 1,460 ($17.97) to GBX 1,800 ($22.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,030 ($24.98) to GBX 2,530 ($31.13) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,033.89 ($25.03).

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

