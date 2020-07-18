Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Insider Jennifer Ward Sells 21,368 Shares of Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) insider Jennifer Ward sold 21,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($26.91), for a total transaction of £467,318.16 ($575,090.03).
HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,262 ($27.84) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 47.62. Halma plc has a 12 month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,377 ($29.25). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,280.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a GBX 9.96 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.54. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.
About Halma
Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.
