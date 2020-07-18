Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) Insider Alan Dunsmore Acquires 199 Shares of Stock

Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) insider Alan Dunsmore bought 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £125.37 ($154.28).

Alan Dunsmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Alan Dunsmore acquired 165 shares of Severfield stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £125.40 ($154.32).

Severfield stock opened at GBX 61.60 ($0.76) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.50 million and a P/E ratio of 9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Severfield PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 96 ($1.18). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.51.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFR. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective (up previously from GBX 70 ($0.86)) on shares of Severfield in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Severfield from GBX 108 ($1.33) to GBX 85 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

