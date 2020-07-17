MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 1,213 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 45.5% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 77.7% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $259.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.80 and its 200 day moving average is $246.05. The company has a market cap of $131.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,557 shares of company stock worth $23,382,177. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

