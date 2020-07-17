Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 446.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,983,000 after buying an additional 1,133,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,220,000 after acquiring an additional 288,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,844 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $172.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $183.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

