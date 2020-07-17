Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $955,672,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 744.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in CVS Health by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,659 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

NYSE:CVS opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

