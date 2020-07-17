First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 87.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,952 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,130,000 after purchasing an additional 535,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,572,007,000 after purchasing an additional 205,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $132.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.46. The stock has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

