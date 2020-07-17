1,764 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

Honeywell International stock opened at $151.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

