Tiaa Fsb Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after buying an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 198,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,707. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.82. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

