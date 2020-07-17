Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Position Cut by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,031 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.66.

WFC opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.28%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

