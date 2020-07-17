Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $125,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 441,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,978,000 after buying an additional 26,953 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 406.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 10,056 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,310,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 102,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $76.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average is $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $2,633,707. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.