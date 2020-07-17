3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,295,173,000 after acquiring an additional 116,065 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,377 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $877,940,000 after purchasing an additional 315,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,319,000 after purchasing an additional 221,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $877,754,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

3M stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.04. The company has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

