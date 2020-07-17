Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 88.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 202.2% during the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.1% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 26.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.77.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,707. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.