Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up to $1,516.80

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,477.60, but opened at $1,516.80. Tesla shares last traded at $1,514.33, with a volume of 10,828,740 shares trading hands.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nord/LB restated a “sell” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $685.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,071.24 and its 200 day moving average is $753.89. The company has a market cap of $278.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,737.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total transaction of $1,945,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total transaction of $418,734.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,139.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,048 shares of company stock worth $19,064,779. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after buying an additional 454,250 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,010,000 after acquiring an additional 408,744 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 961,315 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $809,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,500 shares during the period. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

