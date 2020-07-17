Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $329.93 and last traded at $328.09, with a volume of 63338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $328.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,380 shares of company stock worth $11,379,079 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

