Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 1.20

Media headlines about Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Costco Wholesale earned a coverage optimism score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Costco Wholesale’s score:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $326.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.43. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $329.32. The stock has a market cap of $144.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,380 shares of company stock worth $11,379,079. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

