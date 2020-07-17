Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Wells Fargo & Co earned a coverage optimism score of -3.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Wells Fargo & Co’s ranking:

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $25.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.66.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.