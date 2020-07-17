Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WFC. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.66.

Shares of WFC opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,479,000 after buying an additional 73,050 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 718,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,657,000 after buying an additional 32,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

