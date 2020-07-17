CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 60,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.55.

GS stock opened at $216.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

