BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,023 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OTIS opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion and a PE ratio of 30.31. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.40.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion.

Otis Worldwide Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc
BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,023 Otis Worldwide
Howe & Rusling Inc. Invests $35,000 in Goldman Sachs Group Inc
BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp
A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson
Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Square, Inc.
