BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,023 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

OTIS opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion and a PE ratio of 30.31. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.40.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion.

