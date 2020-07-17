Howe & Rusling Inc. Invests $35,000 in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 175 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.55.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $216.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

