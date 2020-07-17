BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,098 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.6% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BK. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.97.

Shares of BK opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

