A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.9% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $390.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.89. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

