First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,246 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $998,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total transaction of $4,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,031,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $510,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,256 shares of company stock worth $31,142,051. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.42.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $102.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

