Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 56.8% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in WNS by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in WNS by 2,074.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in WNS by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. WNS has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average is $56.30.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. WNS had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. WNS’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.09.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

