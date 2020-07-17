U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Lowered by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,969 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

