Tiaa Fsb Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.87.

ES stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.34 and its 200-day moving average is $85.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

