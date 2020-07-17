ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ONEOK worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in ONEOK by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

