Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.58.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $208.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,546.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

