1,574 Shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $1,674,658.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 710,746 shares of company stock worth $151,892,022 over the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. FBN Securities raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.68.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $256.22 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $281.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,507.18, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of -1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.04 and its 200 day moving average is $145.60.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.