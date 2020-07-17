Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $208,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,139 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,039,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $548,506,000 after buying an additional 1,372,342 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 62.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $246,804,000 after buying an additional 19,549,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,411 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,219,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Ford Motor stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

