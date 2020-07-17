Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,179 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ventas worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Ventas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 48,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Ventas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Ventas by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ventas by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several analysts have commented on VTR shares. Argus reduced their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

NYSE VTR opened at $35.97 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.