Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Pivotal Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $600.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.18.

NFLX stock opened at $523.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.81. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $231.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,050 shares of company stock worth $93,467,738 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 899 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

