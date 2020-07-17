First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 183 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in American Express by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $97.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.44.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.13.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

