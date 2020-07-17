Tiaa Fsb Sells 790 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

FAST stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

