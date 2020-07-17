Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.7% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,739 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,917,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,182,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.89.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

