First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 296 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 73.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.21.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $104.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.11. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

