Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 8,738 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,139,107,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.89. The company has a market capitalization of $390.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

