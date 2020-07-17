First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $100,841,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,412,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.94.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

