First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $100,841,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,412,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.94.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 455 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 455 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 183 Shares of American Express
First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 183 Shares of American Express
Tiaa Fsb Sells 790 Shares of Fastenal
Tiaa Fsb Sells 790 Shares of Fastenal
CFO4Life Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson
CFO4Life Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson
Accuvest Global Advisors Sells 298 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Accuvest Global Advisors Sells 298 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management
Johnson & Johnson Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report