1,926 Shares in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,847 shares of company stock worth $4,939,033 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $219.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.86. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $222.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

