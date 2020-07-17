First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,181,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,242,000 after buying an additional 326,316 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,937,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,141,000 after buying an additional 240,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $387,424,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 48.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,017,000 after buying an additional 1,275,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,899,000 after buying an additional 61,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.94.

TRV opened at $119.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.80. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $154.17.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

