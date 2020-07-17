First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $568,000 in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,354 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,902,000 after purchasing an additional 474,941 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,989,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,552,000 after purchasing an additional 100,902 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 15.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,158,000 after purchasing an additional 593,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,804,000 after purchasing an additional 128,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.18.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $111.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.86. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.18. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $125.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

